2024 NFL Hall of Fame game ends early due to inclement weather

By WHIO Staff

Texans Bears Football Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos prepares to kick off during the beginning of the NFL exhibition Hall of Fame football game against the Houston Texans, in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

CANTON — The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game ended early Thursday due to inclement weather.

The game was called with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter as the Chicago Bears beat the Houston Texans, 21-17.

“The NFL made the right move with lightning in the area,” said Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. “That was good to see.”

The game was delayed with a thunderstorm raining down on Tom Benson Stadium in Canton and lightning in the distance, NFL.com reported.

Players were sent away from the field, and fans were told to leave their seats to seek shelter.

The game was officially called after a delay of over 30 minutes.

