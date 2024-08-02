‘I’ll be back better than ever;’ Browns RB speaks out after neck injury in practice

BEREA — Cleveland Browns running back D’Onta Foreman spoke out after suffering a scary injury Thursday during training camp.

He took a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain and the training staff had immobilized Foreman, the team said on social media.

Foreman was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital and had movement in all extremities.

He released a statement on his Instagram account.

“I wanna say, THANK YOU ALL from the bottom of my heart to everyone who reached out to me and/or prayed for me today. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared/nervous earlier but GOD was with me and those prayers definitely worked. I’m doing good, everything came back negative and I’m just tryna get some rest and relax at this point. I’ll be back better than ever in due time.”

Foreman signed with Cleveland after playing with the Chicago Bears last season.

