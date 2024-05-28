200 televisions removed form Paycor Stadium for sale amid renovations

CINCINNATI — Whether you’re looking to own a piece of Paycor Stadium or just looking for a new television, you might want to head to the stadium this weekend.

Hamilton County is selling gently used TVs that have been removed from Paycor Stadium as part of ongoing renovations, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati. The public sale will take place this Saturday.

The price range for the televisions will be $30 and $60. Here is the breakdown of the pricing for the televisions:

24″ – 39″ for $30

40″ – 49″ for $40

50″ – 55″ for $50

56″ – 85″ for $60

The televisions were in working condition when they were removed from the walls of Paycor Stadium. They do not come with remote controls, so buyers will need to get a universal remote.

Anyone interested in going to the sale will need to bring cash in the exact amount of their purchase, WCPO reported.

All televisions must be picked up immediately by the buyer, who must also bring their own loading help.

The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 1, or until the televisions sell out, WCPO reported. The sale will take place at Gate D at the stadium.

This may not be the only sale the county holds this summer. As WCPO reported, the Hamilton County Stadia and Parking Department is considering a second sale later in the summer after more TVs are replaced at the stadium.

