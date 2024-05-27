Ohio father indicted after allegedly using cattle prod to discipline children

ERIE COUNTY — An Ohio father accused of using a cattle prod to discipline his two young kids has been formally charged, our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reports.

Robert Bores, 34, was indicted by an Erie County grand jury on three counts of domestic violence and three counts of endangering children.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of using cattle prod to discipline children

Bores was arrested on March 13 after Children Services called the Erie County Sheriff’s detectives to his home on State Route 113 in Florence Township, WOIO-19 reported.

Detectives said the children, who are 7 and 8 years old, are being cared for by a relative.

A cattle prod was taken from the home as evidence, according to detectives.

WOIO-19 reports that Bores is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

