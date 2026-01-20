2-year-old hurt after gun left unsecured; Father formally charged

DAYTON — A father has been formally charged after a 2-year-old was hurt in a shooting earlier this month.

Theodore Bryant III, 34, was indicted on one count of endangering children on Monday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a shooting investigation on Jan. 8.

Officers learned that the shooting happened at an apartment in the 900 block of Neal Avenue and that the victim was a 2-year-old with a gunshot wound to his left index finger.

Police went to the apartment and saw blood and a bullet hole in a mirror and wall in the bedroom, according to court documents.

The child was home with his father, Bryant, and a sibling when the shooting happened, according to police.

Bryant told police he was sleeping when the child awoke him, saying his finger hurt.

Bryant said he kept the gun in a closet and admitted to putting the gun on a lower shelf instead of the top. He also said the gun was loaded when it was put away.

Police found the gun with dried blood on it.

Bryant remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

