2-year-old injured in shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A 2-year-old was hurt in a shooting in Dayton on Thursday.

Around 5:30 a.m., police were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital for reports of a 2-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Neal Avenue, according to police.

Police did not say if anyone was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Care House Unit are actively investigating this incident.

