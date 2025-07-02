2-year-old dies in apartment; 2 in custody

ADAMS COUNTY — Two people are in custody after a two-year-old died inside an Ohio apartment on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies responded just after 9 a.m. to an Adams County apartment complex on reports of a two-year-old found responsive, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man facing over 80 charges for alleged sexual relationship with 15-year-old
- ‘Very confusing;’ Drivers stuck in traffic after stolen U-Haul crashes during chase speak out
- Popular fast food restaurant announces opening date for new Montgomery Co. location
When deputies and medics arrived, they found a child not breathing.
The Adams County Coroner’s Office pronounced the two-year-old dead at the scene. They were transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed, the spokesperson said.
Deputies arrested 23-year-old Brian Moser, also known as Terry Smith III, and 25-year-old Tien Hawkins.
Online jail records indicate both are being held at the Adams County Jail on child endangerment charges.
The cause of death is undetermined, and the investigation continues.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group