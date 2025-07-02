2-year-old dies in apartment; 2 in custody

ADAMS COUNTY — Two people are in custody after a two-year-old died inside an Ohio apartment on Tuesday.

Deputies responded just after 9 a.m. to an Adams County apartment complex on reports of a two-year-old found responsive, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

When deputies and medics arrived, they found a child not breathing.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office pronounced the two-year-old dead at the scene. They were transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed, the spokesperson said.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Brian Moser, also known as Terry Smith III, and 25-year-old Tien Hawkins.

Online jail records indicate both are being held at the Adams County Jail on child endangerment charges.

The cause of death is undetermined, and the investigation continues.

