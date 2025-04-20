2-year-old boy hit by car while crossing street in Huber Heights neighborhood

HUBER HEIGHTS — A 2-year-old was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Huber Heights on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the Huber Heights Police Department.

The crash happened in the 6000 block of Kingsbury Drive before 1:30 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Dakota Duncan previously told News Center 7 that his 2-year-old son was hit by a car and thrown about 20 feet.

When police and fire crews arrived on scene, they found the 2-year-old conscious and alert with “no external evidence” of serious injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Medics took the child to an area hospital for additional treatment and examination.

A preliminary investigation found that “the child exited his parents’ parked car and ran across Kingsbury Drive,” the spokesperson said.

The driver hit the child in the street and then stopped.

The spokesperson said no evidence suggests the driver was speeding or intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Duncan told News Center 7 he believes the driver was speeding when the crash happened.

This crash remains under investigation by the Huber Heights Police Division.

Duncan told News Center 7 that police told him there was not much they could do.

“The cops said they don’t have a laser that pinpoints his speed, so nothing can be done,” Duncan said.

“Huber Heights Police would like to remind the motoring public that nice weather promotes more children being out and about (especially in residential areas) and added caution should be used on the roads. Also, parents and those charged with the care of very young children should consider carrying or holding the hands of little ones when they are in or around streets, parking lots and driveways." — The spokesperson said in a statement

The child’s current condition was not immediately available.

