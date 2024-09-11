2 women charged after man found shot to death in fire enter plea

Two women facing charges in connection with a fire and murder at a Trotwood home have entered their plea.

Bryhanna Murphy and Icesse Messiah have both pleaded not guilty to charges including multiple counts of murder, aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

The two women, along with James Norman, are co-defendants of Savon Davis who was indicted in May 2023.

The investigation began on March 10, 2023, when Trotwood firefighters and police came to a home in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue.

They discovered a man later identified as Jaykwan Hardy. They also discovered the fire may not have claimed his life, he’d been shot.

Police made one arrest very quickly and took Davis into custody.

Detectives developed more information over the last 18 months.

This led to the indictment of Murphy, Messiah, and Norman earlier this month.

Davis is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary.

All four are in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

