Police track down 3 indicted after man found shot multiple times in fire

TROTWOOD — Two women have been arrested in connection with a fire and murder at a Trotwood home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Trotwood police said as of Wednesday Isesse Messiah and Bryhana Murphy are in custody.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an investigation began on March 10, 2023, when Trotwood firefighters and police came to a home in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue.

Firefighters found Jaykwan Hardy’s body in the burned-down house, but police said Hardy was shot to death.

Savon Davis was arrested shortly after the fire and pled guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter, reduced from murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Detectives developed more information over the last 18 months.

Police told News Center 7 that prosecutors approved charges against three more people — James Norman, Messiah, and Murphy.

Messiah and Murphy are accused of aggravated burglary.

James Norman is accused of murder and aggravated arson and jail records show he was already locked up for a probation violation.

He is no longer in custody, according to online jail records, but is still facing in connection Hardy’s death.

“As the police chief you want to make sure you can give some closure to the families of the loved ones and when something heinous like this happens to your loved ones,” Chief Erik Wilson said.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



