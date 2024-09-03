3 more people arrested after man found shot multiple times in fire

TROTWOOD — New details are being released in the case of a man discovered shot inside of a home that burned.

James Norman, Bryhana Murphy, and Icesse Messiah were indicted in connection to the murder of Jaykwan D. Hardy.

The three are co-defendants of Savon Davis who was indicted in May 2023.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said his department never stops working to find the people they believe committed crimes, no matter how long it takes.

“I have a team of dedicated detectives, and officers, who really put in the time and effort to keep digging on this case,” Wilson said.

