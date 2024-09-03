3 more people arrested after man found shot multiple times in fire

TROTWOOD — New details are being released in the case of a man discovered shot inside of a home that burned.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Mike Campbell will have what made this investigation so challenging on News Center 7 at 5:00.
James Norman, Bryhana Murphy, and Icesse Messiah were indicted in connection to the murder of Jaykwan D. Hardy.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man indicted on charges in connection to deadly Trotwood house fire
The three are co-defendants of Savon Davis who was indicted in May 2023.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Court denies request to dismiss Sheetz lawsuit in Centerville
- Human remains found near major Ohio interstate
- PHOTOS: Most Wanted Suspects in the Miami Valley
Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said his department never stops working to find the people they believe committed crimes, no matter how long it takes.
“I have a team of dedicated detectives, and officers, who really put in the time and effort to keep digging on this case,” Wilson said.
We will continue updating this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]