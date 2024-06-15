2 vehicles stolen from Springboro subdivision; police asking for public’s help in investigation

SPRINGBORO — The Springboro Police Department is investigating after two vehicles were stolen from a subdivision this week.

On Thursday morning, two unidentified people were seen approaching vehicles in the Settlers Walk subdivision. Springboro police later received a report of two stolen vehicles from Crane Court and McDaniels Lane.

The individuals were described as tall, skinny, and wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled over their heads.

Police are asking any residents from the subdivision with home surveillance cameras to review their video to see if they caught any suspicious activity.

Police are also reminding everyone to removed their key and valuables from their vehicles.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Detective Dunkel at (937) 748-6849. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (937) 748-0611. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or go directly to www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

