2-vehicle crash on state Route 571 in Darke County sends 1 driver to a hospital

DARKE COUNTY — One of two drivers in a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Thursday afternoon was taken to a hospital while the second was treated at the scene and released, the sheriff’s office said.

Gary Lee Vandyke, 54, was headed east on 571 in a tan 2002 Chevy Trailblazer when he lost control while passing a vehicle in the same direction, according to the preliminary investigation. Vandyke traveled off the right side of the road, then crossed the center line and into the path of an oncoming 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup.

The impact caused the pickup, driven by Chase Moore, 38, off the right side of the road. The pickup and the small box trailer it was hauling came to rest on their sides.

Vandyke was taken to Wayne Healthcare. Moore was treated and released, according to the sheriff’s office. Both are Greenville residents.

Darke County sheriff’s deputies, Arcanum Rescue, and Gettysburg Fire and Rescue were dispatched about 3:17 p.m. on the report of an injury crash. CareFlight, initially dispatched to the scene as well, was canceled.

