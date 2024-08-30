2 teens accused of robbing someone at gunpoint arrested after police chase

DAYTON — A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old are in custody after allegedly trying to rob someone at gunpoint in Dayton, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Dayton police officers were patrolling near North Gettysburg Avenue and Necco Drive around 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw the suspects.

Officers turned around to investigate and the teens ran away, police said.

After an extensive search, officers arrested both suspects.

Body camera footage shows multiple officers chasing the suspects through yards and taking them into custody.

Police said the 13-year-old had a firearm and some of the victim’s belongings when officers found them.

Both suspects were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for aggravated robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest, according to police.

The teenager’s identities were not immediately available.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating this incident.

