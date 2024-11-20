2 taken to hospital after crash in Greene County

SPRING VALLEY, Greene County — Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Greene County Tuesday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to U.S. 42 and Old U.S. 42 in Spring Valley around 10:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed that state troopers were called to the scene shortly after.

Two cars were involved in this crash.

Information on the severity of injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



