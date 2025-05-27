2 take themselves to hospital after reported apartment fire

TROTWOOD — Two people took themselves to a local hospital after an apartment fire in Trotwood.

Trotwood firefighters responded at 4:25 a.m. to the 300 block of Outer Belle Drive on reports of an apartment fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Our news crews saw several firefighters still at the scene, but the battalion chief left.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that officers and firefighters noticed smoke upon arrival.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that two people took themselves to the Miami Valley Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

We are working to learn their conditions and what caused the fire.

News Center 7 will update this developing story.

