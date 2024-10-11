2 rest areas to close in Miami County as part of statewide remodeling project

MIAMI COUNTY — Two rest areas in Miami County are set to close Friday to make way for new upgrades.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We are looking at the changes coming to this part of the Miami Valley and how this could impact truckers this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

This is part of a statewide project to refresh and re-imagine 33 rest areas and it has entered the second phase.

TRENDING STORIES:

Miami County is scheduled for two rest area upgrades on Interstate 75 near Piqua.

It will close on Friday and be demolished this winter. New construction is scheduled to be done next year.

News Center 7 spoke to a former truck driver who said without a rest area, truckers will need somewhere to park for the night.

“A lot of times, they’ll just line up the ramps. And then that causes hazards,” said Terry.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



