2 people hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 12:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of Haviland Ave on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to their leg.

Another victim arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The victim who was found on scene was taken to an area hospital by medics, according to the sergeant.

Details on the conditions of the two people were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. News Center 7 will continue to update.

