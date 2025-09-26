Judge approves settlement in wrongful death claim of man who died in jail custody

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — He died while in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

Now, court records show a judge has approved a settlement in a wrongful death claim from Christian Black’s family.

According to a meeting agenda, Montgomery County Commissioners will vote Tuesday to authorize a payment to Black’s mother and the family’s lawyer, Michael Wright, for $7 million.

News Center 7 has been following this story since Black died in March.

Black was arrested by Englewood Police after crashing a stolen car, jumping a fence, and trying to swim away from officers.

The sheriff’s office said he had repeated confrontations with corrections officers after being booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

They said he repeatedly banged his head against his cell door and again tried to fight staff, prompting them to tase and use pepper spray on him before putting him in a restraint chair.

Black lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital. He died two days later, on March 26.

His manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, which also determined that his cause of death was mechanical and positional asphyxia.

Ten jail employees were placed on leave, six of whom have since returned to work.

News Center 7 reached out to Wright, who declined to comment.

News Center 7 also reached out to Montgomery County late today and is waiting to hear back.

We will continue to follow this story.

