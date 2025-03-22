2 Ohio Zoos rank among top 10 best zoos in the US

OHIO — Two Ohio zoos ranked in the top ten best zoos in the United States.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden ranked in the top ten best zoos in the United States by the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was ranked as the third best zoo, coming up behind Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, the home of Fiona the Hippo, was ranked in fifth place, according to the USA Today ranking list.

Other zoos ranked in the top 10 include the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, the North Carolina Zoo and the St. Louis Zoo.

