2 Ohio sisters missing; southern part of Miami Valley included in Endangered Missing Child Advisory

BLUE ASH — An Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been issued for two missing girls in southwest Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The advisory, which is not an Amber Alert, was issued Sunday morning for Jewel Coach, 5, and Jordan Coach, 10, of Blue Ash.

Butler, Warren, Clermont, and Hamilton counties were all included in the alert.

TRENDING STORIES:

The girls were taken by their non-custodial mother, 32-year-old Jasmine Coach, and her boyfriend, 53-year-old Antonio Gray, according to an alert by the Forest Park Police Department. Gray is the father of Jewel.

Both girls are Black females with black hair and brown eyes. Jewel is 3′5″ and weighs 40 lbs. Jordan is 4′3 and weighs 60 lbs.

Jasmine is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5′6″ and 120 lbs. Police said she has a history of violence and should not be approached.

Jasmine Coach (Forest Park Police Department)

Gray is a Blake man with black hair and hazel eyes. He’s 5′9″ and weighs 190 lbs.

The suspects are believed to be driving a 2007 gray BMW 3281 with Ohio license plate JTJ1566.

Photos of Jordan and Gray were not initially made available.

If you see them or have any information, call the Forest Park Police Department at (513) 595-5220.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



