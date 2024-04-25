2 police officers injured after crashes involving stolen cars

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Twice in less than 12 hours, two vehicles hit two officers.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to investigators and obtained new video from the chases. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

News Center 7 had crews at both scenes in Montgomery County.

Huber Heights Police officers and medics were dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5000 block Hayden Loop at the Hayden Park Apartments on suspicious subjects, a spokesperson for the police department said.

>> RELATED: VIDEO: Cruiser Cam released in stolen car chase, leaving officer hospitalized

While attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspect vehicle hit a cruiser head-on, disabling both vehicles.

In Dayton Wednesday night, a suspect struck an officer while driving away from a traffic stop.

>>RELATED: Officer hit by car during traffic stop in Dayton; driver arrested in Indiana

This led to a chase all the way to Indiana.

We will continue to update this story.













©2024 Cox Media Group