2 men indicted after $100k in narcotics seized during local drug bust

MIDDLETOWN — 2 local men have been indicted on narcotics conspiracy and gun crimes, according to Southern District of Ohio United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Over $100K worth of narcotics seized during area drug bust; 3 men in custody

Raymond Gerard McClure, 42, of Dayton, and Christopher Michael Doerr, 32, of Middletown, are facing charges in an 8-count indictment.

From October 2023 to February 2024, McClure and Doerr had various narcotics with the intent to distribute, Parker said.

The men had 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of cocaine, and 10 grams or more of fentanyl.

On Feb. 7, Doerr allegedly had large amounts of narcotics within 1,000 feet of Middletown Early Learning Center and Oakland Park, Parker said.

Both men have also been charged with illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime.

McClure and Doerr were arrested after multiple search warrants were conducted as part of a 4-month investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Over $1000K in narcotics following area drug bust Photo contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office (Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office)

Narcotics conspiracy is punishable by at least five to 40 years in prison, Parker said.

>> Mother of 5 found dead on side of Dayton road; family pleads for new answers

Possessing a firearm with a serious drug offense has a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

Parker said this prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.

This task force works to identify, disrupt, and dismantle drug traffickers, gangs, and money launderers.

©2024 Cox Media Group