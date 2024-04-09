2 men hospitalized after crash damages traffic signal box in Dayton

DAYTON — Two men are hospitalized after a crash damaged a signal box in Dayton Monday afternoon.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 1:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and W. Stewart Street on initial reports of a crash.

A blue 2023 Kia was traveling at an excessive speed on S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard when the driver lost control due to choking, according to an online crash report.

The car went over the southeast curb and crashed into a City of Dayton signal box and bridge barrier.

Medics transported the male driver and a male passenger to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries, the report indicated. A female passenger was also treated at the scene.

The driver was cited for operation without reasonable control of a vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

