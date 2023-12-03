2 local firefighters hospitalized, released due to injuries from house fire

MIDDLETOWN, Butler County — Two firefighters in Butler County were hospitalized and released Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the City of Middletown.

The firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting a house fire on the 2000 block of Tytus Avenue.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: 2 dogs dead, firefighter injured after house fire in Butler County

One firefighter was on the second floor when they fell through and landed on one of their colleagues on the first floor, the spokesperson said.

Both injured firefighters were able to escape the residence and were taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

At the time of the fire, no residents were present, but two dogs were found dead on the premises, the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 previously reported that no one was in the home due to an ongoing renovation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the spokesperson said.

“I am incredibly thankful that our Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) emerged from this challenging situation without serious harm. Their resilience and commitment to duty in the face of adversity are a testament to the strength of our firefighting team,” Middletown Fire Chief Thomas Snively said.

