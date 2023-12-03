2 dogs dead, firefighter injured after house fire in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — Two dogs are dead and a firefighter was injured after a house fire in Middletown Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called around 4:40 a.m. to the 2100 block of Tytus Avenue for the report that two children were believed to be inside the home, WXIX reported.

It was later discovered that no one was inside of the home due to ongoing renovation, the station reported.

During the search through the house, a firefighter fell through the second floor and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment, WKRC reported. His injuries are considered minor.

Firefighters say two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire and died at the scene, WXIX reported.

It is believed that the fire started after a space heater was knocked over, firefighters said.





