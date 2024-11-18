2 killed in wrong-way crash on busy interstate

CLEVELAND — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on a busy interstate early Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators believe the crash happened after midnight on northbound Interstate 271 east of Cleveland, CBS affiliate WOIO-TV in Cleveland reports.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man shot after getting into fight with juvenile, deputies say; suspect arrested
- Ohio fire chief gets prison for using department money for cruises, tickets & more
- ‘Absolutely ridiculous;’ 2-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting
A 2017 Toyota Tundra was traveling south in the northbound lanes and hit a 2024 GMC truck head-on, Pepper Pike police say.
Both drivers were taken to a Cleveland area hospital where they both died, the station reported.
The drivers have not yet been identified and the crash is still under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]