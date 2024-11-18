2 killed in wrong-way crash on busy interstate

CLEVELAND — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on a busy interstate early Monday morning.

Investigators believe the crash happened after midnight on northbound Interstate 271 east of Cleveland, CBS affiliate WOIO-TV in Cleveland reports.

A 2017 Toyota Tundra was traveling south in the northbound lanes and hit a 2024 GMC truck head-on, Pepper Pike police say.

Both drivers were taken to a Cleveland area hospital where they both died, the station reported.

The drivers have not yet been identified and the crash is still under investigation.

