Man shot after getting into fight with juvenile, deputies say; suspect arrested

PIQUA — A man was hospitalized and another man is behind bars after a shooting in Piqua on Sunday.

News Center 7 previously reported that Miami County deputies were called to Clark and Brice avenues for reports of a shooting

Deputies arrived on scene and found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the upper back, according to a spokesperson for the department.

An initial investigation found that the man had been in a physical fight with a juvenile when another man shot him, according to deputies.

The man shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Robert Phillippi was arrested and booked into Miami County Jail on initial charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Deputies said it is not known at this time why the victim and the juvenile were fighting.

We will continue to follow this story.

