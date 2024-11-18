‘Absolutely ridiculous;’ 2-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS — A 2-year-old boy was injured after shots were fired into his home.

Ndiyah, 12, was at her home down the street when the shots rang out.

“I heard gunshots and there was a lot of police flying down the street and they were taping up the corner so no one could go and stuff,” she told CBS-affiliate WBNS. “I was scared when I heard the gunshots.”

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said someone drove past the house and fired multiple shots.

A 2-year-old boy was inside when he was struck.

“That was sad because he is only 2 years old and he is still little,” Ndiyah said.

Albert said the first responders saved the boy’s life. His condition was described as stable at the hospital and he is expected to survive.

The search continues for a suspect, but police have not shared a description.

“If you talk to someone who is involved in this, I highly doubt they were looking to shoot a 2-year-old and their actions nearly ended a life of a 2-year-old,” Albert said. “I beg and plead with whoever is involved in this to turn themselves in. This is absolutely ridiculous.”

At just 12 years old, Ndiyah and her neighborhood friends know the sound of gunshots when they hear them.

“A lot of little kids be getting killed and stuff,” she said.

Ndiyah’s mom did not want to share her name or be on camera but told 10TV she was scared for her family.

“It is a disgrace to our community and all that live here,” she said.

