2 juveniles taken into custody after police chase with stolen vehicle ends in Dayton

DAYTON — Two juveniles were taken into custody after a police chase that ended in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Police were pursuing a 2011 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen off of Golden Meadows Ct., according to a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department.

Dayton police deployed stop sticks and the vehicle became disabled in the 1700 Block of Woodman Dr., the spokesperson said. Two juvenile males fled from the car and were apprehended not far from the vehicle.

Police believe it was the second vehicle the juveniles stole overnight. There was a stolen vehicle recovered not far from where this one was stolen on Golden Meadows Ct., the spokesperson said.

According to police, there was a screwdriver and USB cord located in the vehicle which is often used to start the vehicle. There was also a window busted out of the vehicle.

Additional details were not immediantly available.

