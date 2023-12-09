2 hospitalized after fight leads to gunfire in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Indiana — Two people are in the hospital after a verbal altercation resulted in gunfire Saturday morning, Richmond Police Captain Curt Leverton said.

>> Grandmother ‘intentionally’ shoots infant grandchild in Butler County, sheriff’s office says

Police responded to reports that multiple people had been shot on the 100 block of East Main Street in Richmond. The exact time of the incident was not immediately made available.

When officers arrived on scene, they provided first aid to multiple people, including several witnesses, Leverton said.

A 56-year-old was taken to Reid Health with a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.

A 53-year-old was also transported to Reid Health with a head injury. Police believe this injury occurred after being hit in the head with an object and was not a gunshot wound.

Both people were later transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Anyone who has information or has witnessed this incident is asked to call the Richmond Police Department (765) 983-7247.

©2023 Cox Media Group