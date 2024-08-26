2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Ohio, police say

COLUMBUS — Two people are dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Ohio.

Columbus officers responded at around 1:50 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the 1100 block of Parma Avenue, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Upon arrival, officers found two people shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition, but later died, Columbus TV Station ABC 6 reported.

Sgt. Joseph Austin confirmed to WBNS that this was a suspected murder-suicide. They do not know who shot who.

“We will have to rely on some forensic evidence and the coroner’s office to find out who was the aggressor,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at (614) 645-0114.

