2 dead after fire at Ohio mobile home park

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in Fairfield County Saturday morning.
The fire occurred around 6:50 a.m. at a mobile home in Greenfield Township, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
Two people were pulled from the fire and taken to Fairfield Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead, according to fire officials.
They were identified as 81-year-old Juanita Shaeffer and 56-year-old Michael Shaeffer.
The cause and circumstances of the fire are under investigation by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Fire Marshal.
