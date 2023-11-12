2 dead after crash caused by wrong-way driver in Indiana

DALEVILLE, Indiana — Two people are dead after a crash caused by a wrong-way driver in Indiana early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:31 a.m., dispatch received a report of a head-on crash on Interstate 69 in Daleville, Indiana, according to a release from Indiana State Police. When first responders arrived, they found multiple damaged vehicles blocking the southbound lanes of I-69.

A preliminary investigation determined a Kia Forte was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of I-69. The wrong-way vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Malibu head-on.

After the initial crash between the vehicles, police say the engine of the Kia became dislodged and was stationary in the left lane of I-69. A third vehicle hit the engine in the roadway. After the initial collision, the Kia hit a southbound semi-tractor trailer and came to a rest.

Both the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Malibu were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police. They were identified as Victoria Elaine Cox, 32, and Evan Daniel Cox, 26, both of Fort Wayne.

The driver of the Kia was identified as Walter Saucedo-Mendoza, 30, of Indianapolis.

Mendoza was transported by ambulance to Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital and later flown to an Indianapolis area hospital.

The drivers of the Volkswagen and Semi tractor trailer were not injured.

Police say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

