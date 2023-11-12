Woman dead after crash involving semi in Wayne County, Ind.

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A woman is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Wayne County, Indiana Saturday morning.

Deputies and medics responded to the crash at the intersection of US 35 and Davis Meyers Road around 7:52 a.m., according to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary investigation revealed that 35-year-old Carolyn Legg of Muncie, Indiana was driving a 2011 Honda Accord southbound on US 35 east of Davis Meyers Road. As she navigated a long sweeping right-hand curve, Legg veered left of center, colliding with a tri-axle dump truck driven by 54-year-old Jay Ballinger of New Paris, Ohio.

Legg was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ballinger, who was northbound on US 35, was transported to Reid Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that sun glare and the use of an electronic device may have been contributing factors to the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional details were not released.





