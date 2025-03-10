2 children, 2 adults hospitalized after reported house explosion, firefighters say

CINCINNATI — Medics transported two children and two adults to the hospital after a reported house explosion Sunday night.

Firefighters responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on reports of a potential house explosion, Cincinnati Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flager told our news partner WCPO.

He said there were four total victims, two children and two adults.

Flager told WCPO that two children and one adult suffered minor injuries. A second adult had serious injuries. All were taken to an area hospital.

When firefighters arrived, they found at least one person lying in the front yard.

WCPO says firefighters have not confirmed it as an explosion.

Flager told them “the right side of the building was completely gone.”

