2 charged with murder in connection to man found shot inside of crashed car

DAYTON — A man and a woman are facing murder charges after a man was found shot inside a crashed car in Dayton.

Brianna Rena Hastings, 24 and D’Anthonie R’amone Jackson, 23, are both facing charges of murder, felonious assault, and discharge near prohibited premises, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Nov. 30 before 1:25 a.m., Dayton officers were called to Kammer Avenue and Winters Street for reports of gunshots being heard.

Officers found 43-year-old Steve Dews inside his vehicle that had crashed into a pole at Kammer Avenue and North Woodward Avenue.

Dews had been shot, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Both Hastings and Jackson were arrested on Wednesday.

Information about the nature of their relationship with Dews or what led up to the shooting was not available.

Both are booked into the Montgomery County Jail

We will continue to follow this story.

