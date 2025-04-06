2 arrested after Logan County K9 find drugs, paraphernalia during traffic stop

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were arrested after a Logan County Sheriff’s Office K9 found drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook praising K9 Tega’s assistance on a traffic stop.

“Tega continues to be a great asset to our Logan County community,” the post read.

Tega was deployed on a traffic stop that resulted in two arrests, according to the post.

A photo of suspected drugs and other paraphernalia was included on the post.

The sheriff’s office also warned against impaired driving.

“Impaired drivers can’t judge their own impairment – which is why no one should drive after using any impairing substances,” the post read.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple substances can impair driving, such as alcohol, illegal drugs, and even some over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

Drug Arrest Logan County Photo courtesy of the Logan County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. (Logan County Sheriff's Office)

