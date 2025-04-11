2 arrested after investigation into exploitation, trafficking of child

WARREN COUNTY — Detectives arrested a man and a woman after an investigation into sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the Indiana State Police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Richard Lark, 36, and Megan Vessels, 32, were arrested on multiple charges.

The investigation began in Dec. 2024 when the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a tip alleging sexual misconduct with a minor, according to state police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives got a search warrant for a home in Pine Village. When they executed the warrant, they found Lark and additional evidence in the home, state police say.

Lark was arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail. Lark is charged with Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Child Exploitation and Possession of Child Pornography, all are felonies.

Vessels was arrested on April 10 after detectives found that she had been transporting the minor to and from Lark, and knew about the sexual relations, the state police say. Vessels is charged with Promotion of Sexual Trafficking of a Younger Child, a felony.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group