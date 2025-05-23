2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two adults and two children were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Darke County on Thursday.

Deputies and medics responded at 2:41 p.m. to the intersection of Coletown-Lightsville and Beamsville-Union Roads on reports of a three-vehicle crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a blue 2014 Chevy Traverse SUV stopped at a posted stop sign on Coletown-Lightsville Road. The 26-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way to a white 2011 Nissan Frontier pickup truck going eastbound and hit the passenger side.

It caused the truck to hit a blue 2018 Hyundai Tucson SUV that stopped at a stop sign on Coletown-Lightsville Road, the spokesperson said.

Medics transported the 72-year-old Nissan Driver, Terry Roberts, to an area hospital.

The 26-year-old Chevy driver, Johnna Daniels, and her two juvenile passengers were taken to Wayne Healthcare.

No one suffered any serious injuries, the spokesperson stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

