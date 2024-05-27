18-year-old reported missing found dead in Darke County

GREENVILLE — An 18-year-old reported missing earlier this month was found dead, according to Greenville police.

On May 22, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a citizen reported Finn K. Sallmen as a missing person, the Greenville Police Department said.

The initial investigation found that Sallmen was not from the Darke County area and that he had been staying in a wooded area near the Shawnee Prairie Preserve. This was the last known area where the citizen had contact with Sallmen.

>> ‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Darke County

Investigators and officers conducted searches of the area on May 23 and May 24.

On Saturday morning, investigators and officers from the Greenville Police Department, Darke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit conducted a search of the Shawnee Prairie Preserve area and located a deceased person.

The person was later identified as Sallmen.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

©2024 Cox Media Group