‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A “suspicious” death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her Darke County home Saturday.

Deputies were called to respond to a home in the 7200 block of Gettysburg-Webster Road at approximately 1:11 p.m. after receiving a report of a deceased elderly woman found by friends, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

The body of 75-year-old Betty “Patricia” Burton was discovered inside the home.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020.

