18-year-old injured after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — An 18-year-old man is hurt after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Dayton officers and medics responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of W First Street around 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

“This reckless gunfire also damaged a nearby home,” Bauer said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Information on any suspects was not immediately available.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives.

To report information and remain anonymous, use Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

