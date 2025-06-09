18-year-old in critical condition after car crashes into Miami Co. home

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old is in critical condition after a vehicle slammed into a Miami County home Friday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the 18-year-old crashed into a home at the 2200 block of State Route 202, just south of Troy, around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Lord told News Center 7 that as of Sunday, the 18-year-old driver remains in critical condition and is unresponsive.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old woman was driving when the vehicle went off the road and crashed into the house, which was occupied at the time.

She was trapped in the vehicle. Emergency responders were able to get her out of the car and took her to a nearby hospital.

No one inside the home was hurt, but the home sustained extensive structural damage.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the female driver was involved in a prior incident earlier this morning in the City of Troy, where she reportedly left a location after expressing suicidal ideation. Investigators are actively working to determine whether the crash was intentional,” Lord stated.

