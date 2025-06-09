Do you recognize her? Police looking for woman accused of stealing from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize her?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing from the Walmart at 3360 Pentagon Blvd, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman reportedly selected merchandise, passed all points of sale without paying, and left the store, according to the post.

She then got into a van and left the property.

If you can identify her, contact Officer Stephens at 937-426-1225 ext. 688 or by emailing stephensj@beavercreekohio.gov.

Walmart Theft Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group