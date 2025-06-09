Do you recognize her? Police looking for woman accused of stealing from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize her?
The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing from the Walmart at 3360 Pentagon Blvd, according to a social media post.
The woman reportedly selected merchandise, passed all points of sale without paying, and left the store, according to the post.
She then got into a van and left the property.
If you can identify her, contact Officer Stephens at 937-426-1225 ext. 688 or by emailing stephensj@beavercreekohio.gov.
