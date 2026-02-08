18-year-old charged after shooting outside of high school, injuring 2 students

COLUMBUS — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that left two people injured outside of a high school.

News Center 7 previously reported that Beechwood High School in Columbus canceled its final football game due to safety concerns after a shooting outside of the school.

Izariyah Edwards has been charged with three counts of felonious assault and one count of improper discharge of a firearm at a school, according to our news partners, WBNS.

On Oct. 18, 2025, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to Beechcroft High School on a report of a shooting.

Dispatchers said that three people had gotten out of a black SUV and fired three rounds at the victims.

Three students were shot at, and two students were struck by gunfire in the parking lot while leaving the school’s homecoming dance, according to court records.

The shooting was reported to be in retaliation for a fight that occurred the night before, after a football game.

