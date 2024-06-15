18-year-old airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — An 18-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Darke County early Saturday morning.

Around 3:58 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Chenoweth Rd in Hollansburg Ohio on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that 18-year-old Isaiah Blanken of Hollansburg was riding a motorcycle west on Chenoweth Rd.

Blanken failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the road, and struck a fence before being ejected from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Blanken was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Medflight with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

