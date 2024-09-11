A 17-year-old Ohio girl vanished weeks ago; now her phone stopped pinging

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old who was reported missing in August.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Madison “Maddie” Rich was reported missing on Aug. 15 after she left her home that day between 12 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., WOIO reported.

According to WOIO, Lakewood police said since then they believe she was at the Express Inn at 4511 Northfield Rd. in Warrensville Heights on Aug. 18 and in the areas of South Miles Road, Lee Road, Harvard Road and Green Road areas between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Rich’s phone is no longer being pinged as it was either turned off or lost battery.

Rich has blonde hair, blue eyes and a spider web tattoo on her right arm. She is five foot seven inches and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Perhacs at 216-529-6766 or the Lakewood Police at 216-521-6773.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]