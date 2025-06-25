17-year-old killed in Warren County identified at Chaminade Julienne student

WARREN COUNTY — A local high school student was killed in a crash in Warren County Tuesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred at approximately 5:12 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 123 and the Interstate 75 exit ramp in Franklin.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified the teen victim as 17-year-old Elijah Berman, of Dayton.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It is with broken hearts that our community comes together to embrace the family and friends of senior student Elijah Berman who tragically died Tuesday evening,” Chaminade Julienne Principal Greg Mueller said in a statement obtained by News Center 7.

Mueller said Berman was “an all-around Eagle” with a big personality.

The 17-year-old was a member of the football and track teams at Chaminade Julienne and had recently accepted an offer to play college football at Eastern Michigan University.

“We ask for prayers for God’s peace and comfort through this tragic and most difficult time,” Mueller said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a preliminary investigation found that the semi-truck, driven by a 41-year-old Michigan man, was getting off I-75 onto SR 123 when the crash occurred.

Berman was traveling south on SR 123 on a motorcycle when he was hit by the semi, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Berman was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The semi driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group