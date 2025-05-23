17-year-old hurt after stabbing at local Church’s Chicken

DAYTON — A teenager was taken to the hospital after a fight outside a restaurant in Dayton.

The fight happened in the parking lot of Church’s Chicken at Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 found video from the scene on social media. The video had hundreds of thousands of views and over 300 comments.

The video shows multiple fights in the parking lot between teenagers.

According to the 911 calls, a woman was also on the scene and she became violent.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The mom just stabbed a little boy multiple times in his back,” the caller said to 911. “The mom brought her son up here to fight him [...] Y’all need to get up here because he’s trying to leave.”

A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of his minor injuries, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with Dayton police.

Tiara Wright, who lives in Dayton, says she works with youth daily. Wright saw the video on Facebook.

“It’s really disheartening,” Wright said. “Seeing adults acting that way gives them an opportunity or a vision to think that it’s okay for them to act the same way, and that’s kind of very sad.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group